Funds will support BackPack programs in Chadron, Ogallala, and Sidney

SIDNEY — Feeding America estimates that 1 in 4 children in Nebraska and western Iowa is food insecure and does not have regular access to the necessary meals to grow, learn, and play. Food Bank for the Heartland remains committed to providing healthy meals to children in need across the organization’s 93-county service area.

Food Bank for the Heartland is excited to be selected as a nonprofit partner for the Safeway Foundation to receive donations from the annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign to ensure every child has access to healthy meals. All donations made at Safeway stores in Chadron, Ogallala and Sidney in the month of September will remain in those communities to support the local BackPack programs.

“Now more than ever fighting hunger in our communities is imperative,” said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland. “Thank you to the Safeway Foundation and employees and patrons at the Safeway stores in Chadron, Ogallala, and Sidney for supporting our efforts to ensure children across the Heartland have nutritious meals.”

The Food Bank’s BackPack program provides weekend meals to at-risk children who do not have regular, reliable access to food at their homes. We distribute approximately 8,440 packs of food each week to 259 schools across Nebraska and western Iowa. Each pack contains two cereals, two entrees, a fruit pouch, two shelf-stable milk cartons, and one fruit juice. There is no cost to families or schools to participate in the BackPack program.

The BackPack program sends 64 packs of food to Ogallala, 48 packs to Chadron, and 64 packs to Sidney each week during the school year.