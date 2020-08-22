GERING — The Gering American Legion Post #36 will resume its regular meetings beginning Tuesday, Sept.1.
The lunch will be held at 7 p.m. Face coverings will be required and social distancing will be in place. Weather permitting, the September meeting will be held outdoors on the Legion patio.
For more information, contact Mary Bowman, mlizbow67@gmail.com, 303-514-2820.
