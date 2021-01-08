Gering City Council cancels public hearings regarding annexation

GERING — The Gering City Council will not hold public hearings to consider annexation of properties listed on Resolution 11-20-2 and Resolution 11-20-3 on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St., Gering. Due to a legal description error and an incorrect public hearing date on the original publication, the hearings will be scheduled for another date and time to be noticed at a later date.
The regular Gering City Council meeting scheduled for Jan. 11 will still take place at 6 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St., Gering. The public hearing regarding a rezone of a tract of land from agricultural to heavy industrial platted known as PT E1/2 situated in the southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 22, Range 55 West., in the City of Gering, Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska, will still be held at the Jan.11 Gering City Council meeting.