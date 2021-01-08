Gering City Council cancels public hearings regarding annexation

GERING — The Gering City Council will not hold public hearings to consider annexation of properties listed on Resolution 11-20-2 and Resolution 11-20-3 on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St., Gering. Due to a legal description error and an incorrect public hearing date on the original publication, the hearings will be scheduled for another date and time to be noticed at a later date.