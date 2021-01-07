Gering City Council meetings moving to Civic Center

GERING — In order to allow for additional social distancing of attendees, the Gering City Council will hold a regular Council meeting on Jan, 11 at 6 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St., Gering, NE, during which they will also conduct public hearings to consider annexing property.

In order to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19, the City requests that all attendees wear masks if they are able. An agenda of the meeting kept continually current is available at the office of the City Clerk, 1025 P St., Gering, Nebraska, or by emailing kwelfl@gering.org

Public hearings will be held for the following items:

1. Rezone a tract of land from agricultural to heavy industrial platted known as PT E1/2 situated in the southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 22, Range 55 West., in the City of Gering, Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska.

2. Public hearing to consider the annexation of the properties listed in Resolution 11-20-2

3. Public hearing to consider the annexation of the properties listed in Resolution 11-20-3

