Gering Civic Center announces cancellation of 26th annual Craft Fair

GERING - After consultation with public health officials and careful review of current designated health measures; the management of the Gering Civic Center announced the decision to cancel the 26th annual Gering Civic Center Holiday Craft Show and Specialty Foods Expo. The 2020 Gering Civic Center Craft Show dates would have been Nov. 6-7.

“The Civic Center’s annual Craft Event traditionally draws over 3,500 attendees from the surrounding area and states; our primary concern is for the safety of our vendors and customers amidst the recent increase numbers in COVID-19 cases,” Rick Keller, manager of the Gering Civic Center, said. “The decision to cancel western Nebraska’s premier craft event in its 26th year was very difficult; evaluating the ability to orchestrate a successful show while maintaining social distancing, mandatory masks and a limited number of customers who could be allowed in the building at one time were all considerations.