Gering Junior High closed Dec. 7 for repair work
GERING - On Friday, Dec. 4, Gering Public School facilities staff discovered a water main break on the Gering Junior High campus.

The source of the issue has been located and facilities staff are working with local contractors to quickly resolve the issue. However, due to the location, scope of the repair, and the need to shut off water to the building during the repairs, there will be NO SCHOOL for Gering Junior High students on Monday, Dec. 7.

Any additional updates or impact to school schedules will be communicated to GJHS families through the district’s message alert system.

