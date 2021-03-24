Gering Library Book and Record Sale

The Friends of the Gering Library are planning a book sale April 5-17 in the library community room during regular library operating hours. “None of these books were on our last sale,” said Friend Carol Enderle. “We are setting up a limited number of tables again and as the sale goes on, we will replenish the book selection, so come back through the ‘book buffet’ more than once!” Masks are required for our volunteers’ safety.

“The Friends received two large donations of vinyl records including 33, 45 and 78 RPMs. We are selling the records for 50 cents each,” said Enderle. Hardcover books are 50 cents, paperback books are 25 cents, DVDs and audio books are $1 each. The library is open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information contact the Gering Public Library at 436-7433. Plan to attend — you might find just the book or album you’ve been looking for.