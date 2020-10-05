 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gering Library Book Sale
0 comments

Gering Library Book Sale

  • Updated
  • 0

GERING - The Friends of the Gering Library are planning a modified book sale throughout the month of October in the library community room during regular library operating hours.

“We only have a few tables set up, so we will have to limit how many people are shopping at one time,” said Friend Carol Enderle. “As the month goes on, we will continue to replenish the book selection, so come back through the ‘book buffet’ more than once!”

The book sale will operate during regular library hours. Masks are required.

Hardcover books are 50 cents, paperback books are 25 cents, DVDs and audio books are $1 each. The library is open from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433.

0 comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News