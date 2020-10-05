Gering Library Book Sale

GERING - The Friends of the Gering Library are planning a modified book sale throughout the month of October in the library community room during regular library operating hours.

“We only have a few tables set up, so we will have to limit how many people are shopping at one time,” said Friend Carol Enderle. “As the month goes on, we will continue to replenish the book selection, so come back through the ‘book buffet’ more than once!”

The book sale will operate during regular library hours. Masks are required.

Hardcover books are 50 cents, paperback books are 25 cents, DVDs and audio books are $1 each. The library is open from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433.

