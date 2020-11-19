Gering officials urge measures to prevent spread of COVID-19

GERING – With the heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission, and the rising number of positive cases, Mayor Kaufman and Gering City Council Members are urging Gering residents to strictly adhere to CDC recommendations and State of Nebraska Directed Health Measures to help curb the threat of exposure. Now more than ever, anyone attending community or family gatherings, sporting/social events, meetings held in public locations or those who visit retail businesses, salons, restaurants and bars need to practice the following:

“Gering is very aware of the alarming rise in local positive COVID-19 cases. The increase in cases is putting a serious strain not only on our medical professionals, but also on our first responders. The City asks that all members of the community be mindful of these facts in order to keep our families, friends and neighbors safe during this pandemic,” Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman said.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers, added “The Gering Volunteer Fire Department has seen a large surge in medical response. Our call volume increased by 42% in November alone, due to COVID patients. We have seen a 25% overlap in calls. It is becoming noticeable that our resources are being stretched thin and delayed because of 911 calls. It is appropriate for us to inform the community that it is a very challenging time for your volunteer fire department. Because it is realistic that an ambulance could be delayed or not available if our residents need them, we are asking the community for their help. Your volunteer fire department will continue to support the community unconditionally, and we wish to partner with you so we can protect our community in the manner you deserve.”