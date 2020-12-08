Gering Public Library offers online storytime

The Gering Public Library will transition to an online storytime format this week. The theme for this week’s storytime is gingerbread, and you can find a link to the online storytime by visiting The Gering Public Library’s Facebook page on Dec. 9. Miss Christie will present songs, a fingerplay, a flannel board rhyme and three books about gingerbread.

The Take and Make craft to go along with the storytime is called “Scented Gingerbread Man Art,” and it is available to pick up at the library. To reserve a kit, call the library at 436-7433, email Miss Christie at cclarke@geringlibrary.org or message to Facebook page.