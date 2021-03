GERING — The City of Gering would like to inform citizens that Kimball Avenue will be closed for repairs beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 4.

The road is expected to open up at roughly 2 p.m. that same day.

The City respectfully requests that motorists and pedestrians use caution when traveling in this area and to use alternate routes.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form