The City of Gering launched a new utility payment website Tuesday according to a news release. On the website, users can see their current bill amount, pay any balance, view detailed billing and see water and electric usage history.
In order to set up an online account, the customer needs an account number and exact property location, which can be found on a utility bill.
Also, bills can now be sent via email instead of through the mail. The city requires a signature authorizing the change, and there is a form available online, or it can be filled out in person at the City of Gering Administration building.
This can all be found at https://www.gering.org/departments-services/utilities
