Goshen County celebrates annual chamber awards

Big Land, Open Heart - Volunteer of the Year Award: This award recognizes those outstanding volunteers who are making a difference with their open heart, dedicated to Goshen County or has made a significant difference in our community. Dorothy Hicks from Goshen County Caring and Sharing was this year’s Volunteer of the Year.

Big Land, Open Opportunity – Entrepreneur of the Year Award: This award recognizes those innovated and dedicated business entrepreneur(s) or product creator(s) that utilize the open opportunity of Goshen County. Forest Mast with Cherry Creek Metals received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Neil Newman Horizon Award: This award is for those who see a vision beyond the horizon. This year’s award went to Paul Novak. In his own words, “when you think with your heart and your head, look what we can accomplish.”

Special Awards were presented to:

Torrington Volunteer Fire Department in congratulations of the 100th Year Anniversary and a special thank you for their dedication to Goshen County.

Wendy George of Wyoming Winds Counseling in congratulations on her graduation from the Goshen Economic Development Incubator to becoming an independent business owner.

Nona Kindsvater of Health Thyme in congratulations on her graduation from the Goshen Economic Development Incubator to becoming an independent business owner.

