Goshen Main Street designated as a national certified Main Street
TORRINGTON – On behalf of Main Street businesses throughout Goshen County, Goshen Economic Development began the process of becoming a National Certified Main Street three years ago. The process included the addition of events such as 3rd Thursday’s and expansion of existing events such as Holiday activities. National Main Street Certification creates national exposure, provides additional grant funding opportunities and results in a cohesive community.

The value of a Main Street program is already present in Goshen County. In every rural community there is a consistent struggle. That struggle is to add jobs, retain population, and to stop retail leakage. In Goshen County where small business is big business, Goshen Economic Development and local businesses created Goshen Main Street as a locally led, community driven effort to protect and enhance our rural communities. The goal was based on strengthening the economy, providing a better quality of life, and building on local assets. All of which lead to preservation of local businesses and community.

The Main Street program is structured by a four-point approach that embraces community-driven, common-sense ways to address issues facing traditional business districts. The Main Street approach advocates a return to community self-reliance, local empowerment and the rebuilding of traditional commercial districts based on unique assets such as distinctive architecture, a pedestrian-friendly environment, personal service, local ownership, and a sense of place. The underlying premise of the Main Street approach is to encourage economic development within the context of historic preservation.

