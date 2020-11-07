Gretchen and Bill Peters art is on display

ALLIANCE - Carnegie Arts Center announces the arrival of Gering artists Gretchen and Bill Peters.

Their exhibit, The Peters Show, will be on display through Jan. 2.

Gretchen Peters served as the art teacher at Gering High School for 35 years and now makes art derived from her surroundings using colored pencil as the medium. She is a master of her craft and has transformed a simple medium into vibrant, photorealistic images. Gretchen has work in collections across the country. She has served on the boards of the Nebraska Cultural Endowment Advisory Council, Nebraska Arts Council, Humanities Nebraska, Judicial Nominating Commission, West Nebraska Arts Center, Nebraskans for the Arts, Nebraska State Historical Society, Theatre West, and Oregon Trail Days committees. She works and resides in Gering.

Bill Peters is an accomplished photographer whose collection at the Carnegie includes desolate, hauntingly beautiful landscapes. In his professional life, Bill practices law in Gering. He has been a member of the West Nebraska Arts Center Board of Directors and the Board of Directors of the Friends of the Midwest Theater since its founding. He currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Oregon Trail Days Association.