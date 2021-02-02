High Plains Auto Club offers automotive technology scholarship

SCOTTSBLUFF - Students in Nebraska Panhandle High Schools who are planning to attend college/tech school the fall after graduating from high school or students in their second year of continuing ed. will be eligible for consideration for a scholarship from the High Plains Auto Club.

The student must be pursuing a degree in automotive related fields (including welding). Scholarships will be for $1,000. Over a one-year period, $500 will be awarded each semester upon the HPAC Treasurer receiving a copy of the student’s college enrollment information. Winners may re-apply for a second year.

Interested students may obtain a scholarship form at the High Plains Auto Club website, www.highplainsautoclub.com or from their high school counselor.

Scholarship applications are due April 1, 2021. Additional information may be obtained from scholarship chairperson, Susan Lessert, 308-783-5363.

