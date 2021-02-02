Homeschoolers celebrate Presidents' Day with Excellence in Education program

GERING — Classical Conversations of Scottsbluff, a local homeschool organization, will be hosting their sixth annual Excellence in Education (EiE) event in commemoration of Presidents' Day and invite local community leaders to attend.
The EiE event is designed to show off the work of Classical Conversations’ students and to demonstrate the classical model of education to local leaders, according to director Marlaina Seay. The EiE event will take place on Feb. 16 in Gering.
Contrary to popular belief, the observed federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday of February is actually called “Washington’s Birthday.” The day is also widely known as Presidents’ Day and is often an occasion to honor 16th president Abraham Lincoln, the incumbent president and all persons who have served as president. The holiday varies widely by state and may be called Washington’s Birthday, Presidents’ Day, or Washington’s and Lincoln’s Birthday. Washington’s birthday is Feb. 22, and Lincoln’s birthday is Feb. 12.
“I believe our Excellence in Education event is very helpful in explaining homeschooling to the community,” Seay said. “I love that our students get a chance to showcase how well-rounded they are. They greet. They present. They engage. Our CC community pulls together to support this event, so there is also teamwork. We are excited to be able to host so many important members of our community.”
The EiE program begins at 12:30 p.m. and will last about 45 minutes. Younger children will recite history, geography, timeline and English memory work and sing the U.S. presidents in order, and older students will read or recite portions of their research.
If you would like to attend, please call Seay at 308-631-0676, by Feb. 12.
The short program will be followed by light refreshments. Classical Conversations of Scottsbluff has invited the community leaders to stay and engage our students in valuable communication opportunities.
Classical Conversations is a classical education resource used by homeschoolers in all 50 states and 30 foreign countries. CC now has more than 125,000 students enrolled in its tutoring programs, which are provided by more than 2,500 CC communities.