Homeschoolers celebrate Presidents' Day with Excellence in Education program

GERING — Classical Conversations of Scottsbluff, a local homeschool organization, will be hosting their sixth annual Excellence in Education (EiE) event in commemoration of Presidents' Day and invite local community leaders to attend.

The EiE event is designed to show off the work of Classical Conversations’ students and to demonstrate the classical model of education to local leaders, according to director Marlaina Seay. The EiE event will take place on Feb. 16 in Gering.

Contrary to popular belief, the observed federal holiday celebrated on the third Monday of February is actually called “Washington’s Birthday.” The day is also widely known as Presidents’ Day and is often an occasion to honor 16th president Abraham Lincoln, the incumbent president and all persons who have served as president. The holiday varies widely by state and may be called Washington’s Birthday, Presidents’ Day, or Washington’s and Lincoln’s Birthday. Washington’s birthday is Feb. 22, and Lincoln’s birthday is Feb. 12.