SCOTTSBLUFF — Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful will host its Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday.

The collection will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., at Panhandle Coop Plaza North Parking Lot.

A $5 fee will be charged per individual. Items that can be dropped off include flammable liquids; household, lawn and garden chemicals; pool chemicals, mercury; stains and varnishes and fluorescent light bulbs. Paint will not be accepted.