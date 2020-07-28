LINCOLN — The Nebraska Rural Electric Association has named Dennis Houston as their new General Manager and CEO. The Board of Directors of the Nebraska Rural Electric Association conducted a nationwide search over the last few months to identify the person to lead the organization.

Dennis Houston joins the Nebraska Rural Electric Association from the Chamber of Commerce industry. He brings 25 years of association and organizational leadership to NREA from his experience in rural Nebraska and Colorado.

Houston said “As a 32-year Nebraska resident, I want to bring my association leadership skills to rural Nebraska to make a difference. I look forward to partnering with the board, our members and our consumers to create the future of the Nebraska Rural Electric Association.” Houston went on to say “ I look forward to accomplishing great things with the NREA team who each share my passion for rural Nebraska. It will be an honor to work by their side on behalf of rural Nebraskans.”

Houston has served as the CEO of the Norfolk Nebraska Chamber of Commerce that was recognized as the National Chamber of the Year under his leadership. He was the State Vice Chair of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executives. He also served as State Chair of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce Executives and CEO of the Parker Area Chamber of Commerce.