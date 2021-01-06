James J. Kimble book picked for this year’s book One Book One Nebraska

Every year, people across Nebraska are encouraged to read the work of a Nebraskan — and then talk about it with their friends and neighbors. Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II (Bison Books, 2014) by James J. Kimble is the 2021 One Book One Nebraska selection.

This year will mark the 17th year of the One Book One Nebraska reading program. One Book One Nebraska is sponsored by the Nebraska Center for the Book, Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Library Commission. The Nebraska Center for the Book brings together the state’s readers, writers, booksellers, librarians, publishers, printers, educators, and scholars to build the community of the book, supporting programs to celebrate and stimulate public interest in books, reading, and the written word. The Nebraska Center for the Book is housed at and supported by the Nebraska Library Commission.

As the state library agency, the Nebraska Library Commission is an advocate for the library and information needs of all Nebraskans. The mission of the Library Commission is statewide promotion, development, and coordination of library and information services, “bringing together people and information.”