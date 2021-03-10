Kimball planned outage shortened

The City of Kimball has been advised by its power supplier, Western Area Power Administration (WAPA), that due to incoming forecasted weather, they will be shutting down electricity to the city for one day only on Friday, March 12.

The outage will occur from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. The planned outage for the following Monday, March 15, will not occur as WAPA plans to complete all upgrades by the end of the day Friday.

The City of Kimball urges all residents to be prepared for the incoming weather as needed. The city is prepared and will generate power from the City Power Plant to supply as much electricity as feasible to city residents and businesses.

City officials are asking all businesses and residents to prepare in advance for electric disruptions on Friday. The city will be generating power during the day with its City Power Plant to supply backup power, however, staff cannot guarantee there will always be power to all areas and to expect that there will be likely disruptions throughout the day. City staff urge all residents and businesses to conserve as much energy as possible during this day, to protect sensitive equipment and computers and to unplug any unnecessary devices and equipment.

For elderly residents and residents reliant on oxygen who may not feel safe at home alone, the Kimball County Transit will be hosting a day shelter for Friday, March 12. KC Transit Center will be running on generators and will have full capability to plug in medical devices and access to ADA compliant bathrooms. Please contact Transit at 308235-0262 to set up a free ride to and from home. Contact city offices at 235-3639 with any additional questions or concerns.

