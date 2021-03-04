Kimball power outage planned

KIMBALL - The City of Kimball has been advised by its power supplier, Western Area Power Administration (WAPA), that the company will be shutting down electricity to the city for 2 days in March while they make upgrades to their substation.

The planned dates are Friday March 12, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Monday, March 15, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

City staff are asking all businesses and residents to prepare in advance for electric disruptions. The city will be generating power during these days with its city power plant to supply backup power, however, staff cannot guarantee there will always be power to all areas and to expect that there will be likely disruptions throughout the day.

The city urges all residents and businesses to conserve as much energy as possible during these dates, to protect sensitive equipment and computers and to unplug any unnecessary devices and equipment.