Knights of Columbus hosting breakfast buffet
Knights of Columbus hosting breakfast buffet

  • Updated
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Knights of Columbus Council #2681 will be hosting their breakfast buffet on Sunday, March 7. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and close at 12 p.m.

The breakfast is located at 1719 First Ave. in Scottsbluff.

Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, French toast, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, drinks and much more. Carry out is available. It is an all you can buffet. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children.

Everyone is welcomed to attend.

Proceeds from the breakfast go to help several charities in the valley.

