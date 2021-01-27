Knights of Columbus to host breakfast

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Knights of Columbus Council #2681 will be hosting their breakfast buffet on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 12 p.m.

Organizers are following the State’s recommendations for safety.

The breakfast is located at 1719 First Ave. in Scottsbluff and is an all you eat buffet. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, and much more.

Adults are $8 per person and children are $4 each. Everyone is welcomed to attend. Proceeds from the breakfasts go to help several charities in the valley including Camp Scott, Buckboard Riding Academy, local Veterans groups, St. Agnes School and many others.

