ALLIANCE — in observance of Labor Day the City of Alliance facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept.7. Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The City Landfill will be closed Saturday through Monday and will reopen Tuesday

Public Transit will not be available Sunday through Monday. Services will resume Tuesday.

Please contact the City Administration Offices at 308-762-5400 for more information.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form