Lake Minatare closed to the public until further notice

Lake Minatare State Recreation Area is closed to the public until further notice after a waterfowl die-off was reported to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on March 12.

Staff immediately responded and are collecting the waterfowl, which will be tested for cause of death. A winter storm also is expected to affect the area over the weekend.

Lake Minatare is the Panhandle’s largest body of water and serves as a stopover location for migratory fowl, including Canada geese, snow geese, ducks and swans. It is located about 15 miles northeast of Scottsbluff.

Additional information, including when the park will reopen, will be released as it becomes available at OutdoorNebraska.org.

