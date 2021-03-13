Laser light show to serve as a kick off for WyoBraska GIVES

The City of Gering, the host community, will provide strategic planning, traffic control, event parking, and public viewing sites to create a safe and secure experience for attendees of all ages. Patrons are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring blankets, lawn chairs and any essentials needed to maximize your viewing pleasure. In anticipation of heavy traffic, organizers ask that you plan to arrive early with a healthy dose of patience to ensure the safety of all volunteers and event patrons.

In the spirit of giving, designated public viewing and parking areas will be available to all spectators free of charge. Site maps and other details will be available on Oregon Trail Community Foundation’s Facebook page and website: www.otcf.org.

This event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors and donors. As a thank you, event sponsors, volunteers and VIP ticket holders will be treated to a spectacular interactive display of special visual effects, aerial lasers and cryogenics to create a one-of-a- kind private viewing experience. For information on how to become a sponsor, volunteer or purchase VIP viewing passes, contact Oregon Trail Community Foundation.