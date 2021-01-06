Legacy of the Plains announces Trees along the Trail contest

GERING — The Legacy of the Plains Museum would like to announce the winners of the 2020 Trees along the Trail Christmas Tree decorating contest.
1st Place – Wildcat Audubon Society
2nd Place – Gering Methodist Sewing Room
3rd Place – Gering Public Library
President’s Choice – Calvary Lutheran
The fundraiser helps bring awareness to local nonprofits and service organizations and splits the proceeds 50/50 with the organization and the museum. H&R Block in Gering generously provided the award money for the winners.
Thank you to the participants and to the public for supporting this fundraiser.
For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989.