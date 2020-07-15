ALLIANCE — The Alliance Public Library invites you to explore CriCut Maker technology in the Library Makerspace by designing and making your own mask. You will receive individual instruction in putting this technology to use and complete the process by watching the machine cut the fabric for you. You will then take the mask home to finish with your own sewing machine. Different pattern sizes are available and you will need to bring your own fabric, 12x12 inches. Elastic will be supplied for $1.

The Makerspace project will be available at the library on weekdays from 1-5 p.m. from now through Friday, July 31. For more information, please contact Cynthia Horn, Outreach /Adult Services Librarian at 308-762-1387.