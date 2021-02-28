Library presents Virtual Local Author’s Panel

GERING — Do you want to publish a book? Join Gering Library on Zoom, March 13 at 1 p.m. to hear from four local authors about what goes into the writing and publishing process.

You can find the link at gering.org/library and scroll down to the Google calendar. Click the link on March 13 to get all the information.

The panel includes: Bernard Burgess, author of the “Bert and Norah series,” mysteries with a touch of paranormal, set in Wyoming; L.T. Varner, author of the “Danni to Pieces” series about a romance entwined in a mystery, set in South Dakota; Jen Ponce, author of several books in the fantasy and steamy romance genre; and Jonathan Cripke, author of “Murder House: a modern ghost story.”

After brief introductions, authors will discuss the writing process and then move to the publishing process. Following the questions, thre will be a short time for each author to talk about their books.

If you have a question for the author panel, let library staff know and it will be include if time allows. If you aren’t a Zoomer, stop in the library ahead of time and library staff can help you figure Zoom out.

This program is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Gering Public Library at 308-436-7433 or gpl@geringlibrary.org.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form