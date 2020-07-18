LINCOLN, Neb. — Limited overnight lodging at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park’s Peter Kiewit Lodge and the Fort Robinson State Park Lodge will return July 30.

This is part of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s continuing effort to restore park opportunities and amenities while protecting the public and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

Starting July 30 and continuing until further notice, lodge rooms will be available for rental for Thursday, Friday or Saturday night stays, with Sunday checkouts. No early arrivals or late checkouts will be allowed. Any new reservations are subject to availability, and a minimum two-night stay will be required for new reservations.

Lodge rooms will not be available Sunday through Wednesday nights to allow for thorough cleaning and disinfection between guest stays.

Holders of existing lodge room reservations will be contacted by park staff to discuss how those reservations are affected.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer during their stay. The number of linens available will be limited to control laundry, so guests are asked to conserve or reuse linens during their stay.

Park guests are encouraged to stay home if sick or knowingly exposed to someone with COVID-19, follow all local health directives, limit group size, practice social distancing, use hand sanitizer and practice good hygiene.

This phase of reopening park amenities does not include the conference or group rental rooms; the opening of those facilities is pending.

Guests can call park offices for more details. Find park contact information at OutdoorNebraska.gov/stateparks or OutdoorNebraska.gov/lodging-2. For more information regarding state parks and the impacts of COVID-19 go to OutdoorNebraska.org.