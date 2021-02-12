Many improvements coming to Fort Robinson State Park

CRAWFORD — In addition to a $1.27 million campground expansion, a long list of other improvements is in the works at Fort Robinson State Park.

Many of the items are maintenance on the park’s buildings, most of which date back to the 1800s when the park was a base for the U.S. Cavalry and which now serve as lodging, but there is some new construction, too.

“Providing the modern amenities that park goers want in a place that has so many aging structures is always a challenge, but we take pride in it,” Jim Miller, park superintendent, said. “We are certainly thankful to receive the funding that helps us serve the public and maintain the park’s historical integrity.”

Young buckaroos will surely enjoy one upgrade. The park is in the process of adding new playground equipment near the picnic shelter at the entrance of the Soldier Creek and Red Cloud campgrounds. To match the Fort Robinson western theme, the modern equipment will feature replicas of a stagecoach, hay bales and horses, along with many more common items.