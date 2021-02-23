March activities planned at Alliance library

Those who participate in “Youth Art Month” at the library will have their name entered in a drawing for one $50 gift certificate to Steph’s Studio.

The library is also hosting a “Winter Blues” contest for adult patrons. If a patron checks out a book with the word “Blue” in the title, they can sign up to win a $15 Starbucks gift card. The contest runs Feb. 16- March 12, with a drawing every Friday at 3 p.m. We have a display table of books with the word “Blue” in the title to make the selection easier. For these contests, books need to be checked out from the Alliance Public Library. The Alliance Public Library Foundation provides the prizes.

After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, the Alliance Public Library are excited to resume book club meetings on March 23 at 1 p.m. The book selection for the month of March is The Midnight Library by Matthey Haig. This book was chosen as Goodreads Reader’s Choice for Best Fiction of 2020. The library has several books available at the circulation desk for book club members and if you would like to be added to the book club email list, please email Emily Nelson at enelson@cityofalliance.net or call 308-762-1387. If you plan to attend, please RSVP to Emily Nelson, outreach and adult services librarian, so staff can properly set up chairs to meet social distancing requirements. Masks are required at this time.

For more information, please contact Nelson or Cynthia Horn, children’s and youth services librarian, at 308-762-1387.

