Medicare assistance offered in Alliance

On Monday, March 8, Jeanne Murray, Nebraska State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) volunteer, will be at the Nebraska Extension Office in Box Butte County, 415 Black Hills Ave., Alliance from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. to explain 2021 Medicare enrollment.

Procedures, compare/enroll in prescription drug plans for those new to Medicare and assist Medicare-Medicaid beneficiaries needing to change their prescription drug plan will be the topics available.

Please wear a mask due to COVID-19. For an appointment, call 308-632-6554 and leave a message with your name and phone number. Your call will be returned.

