Meridian Trust donates 150 reusable masks to Scottsbluff Public Schools

SCOTTSBLUFF — Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union has donated 150 reusable face masks to Scottsbluff Public Schools to help students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation is part of an organizational effort to provide reusable face masks to local communities across Wyoming, Nebraska, and Colorado. Donations are being made by all Meridian Trust branches to community organizations. In total, 3,000 reusable face masks are being donated.

“The well-being of our members and our community have always been our primary focus. We saw a need for face masks in our public schools, and we’re glad we had the opportunity to help during this time,” said Jackie Hoff, branch manager at Meridian Trust’s Scottsbluff Branch.

For members who are facing financial difficulties, Meridian Trust is also offering COVID-19 assistance. Assistance comes in the form of a variety of options. These include the ability to skip a loan payment, the waiving of early withdrawal fees on CDs for full or partial withdrawals of funds, and other financial assistance.

Members in need of assistance can stop into a Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union branch location, call 800-726-5644 or visit MyMeridianTrust.com for more information.

