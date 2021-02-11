Midwest Theater's Mardi Gras performance moves to livestream

SCOTTSBLUFF - Due to the extremely cold forecast this weekend, the “Mardi Gras Mambo Live” will now only be livesteamed at MidwestTheater.com.

Mardi Gras Mambo Live” features Grammy Award-winning artists “Terrance Simien, and the Zydeco Experience” who have performed at the Midwest Theater multiple times over the years.

“With Mardi Gras parades, balls and tours all on hold until 2022, we teamed with Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience to offer some good old fashioned Mardi Gras fun, “because the music must play on” said Billy Estes, executive director of the Midwest Theater

This very special live stream concert event will be broadcast from Vermilionville Performance Center, Lafayette, Louisiana, on Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. via livestream. Visit MidwestTheater.com to sign up for the livestream.

Admission to the livestream broadcast is free and provided by the Midwest Theater’s 2020/2021 Performing Arts Sponsors. For more information please contact the Midwest Theater 308-632-4311.

