Monument Marathon course cleanup planned

GERING — Keep Scottsbluff-Gering Beautiful is looking for organizations that would be interested in helping to pick up litter along the Monument Marathon course.

The organization has a total of 10.5 roadside miles that are needing cleaned up. The marathon is on Saturday, Sept. 26 so the cleanup needs to be completed by Friday, Sept. 25.

There are over 470 runners registered from over 30 states. Removing unsightly litter from our roadsides is important for the safety of the marathon participants and to improve the visual appeal of our beautiful community.

KSGB will provide gloves, vests, trash bags, and litter pick up tools for all volunteers. Once the cleanup is complete and a cleanup report submitted to KSGB we will pay your organization a maximum of $50/mile that is cleaned up.

Call KSGB at 308-632-4649 or email ksgb2015@gmail.com for more information or to apply for the Monument Marathon cleanup. Once all the miles have been adopted, the organization will no longer be able to offer this fundraising opportunity.

