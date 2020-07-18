Monument Valley Pathway project construction to begin Monday

SCOTTSBLUFF — The City of Scottsbluff in conjunction with Paul Reed Construction of Gering and M.C. Schaff & Associates of Scottsbluff is pleased to inform the public that the Scottsbluff Monument Valley Pathway North project is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 20.

The contractor plans to initially start on the pathway from Riverside Zoo to Beltline Highway and on Avenue I from the BNSF Railroad tracks north to Northwood Park. The contractor will continue on subsequent portions of the trail moving forward.

The project is scheduled to be complete in July 2021.

If you have any questions please call the City of Scottsbluff Public Works department at 308-630-6297.