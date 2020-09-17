 Skip to main content
Nebraska Democratic Chair to headline Scottsbluff Biden-Harris sign event

SCOTTSBLUFF - Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb will be in Scottsbluff Saturday, Sept. 19, to meet the public and support a drive-through campaign sign party at Frank Park.

She will join members of Scotts Bluff County Democrats who will be giving out yard signs for the Biden-Harris presidential campaign from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Anybody who would like a sign to display in their yard can drive by the park on Second Avenue north of 27th Street, across from Scottsbluff High School.

The Scotts Bluff County Democratic Party will have car magnets and bumper stickers available at Saturday’s event while supplies last to raise awareness of the Democratic presence in the county.

There are currently over 5,000 registered Democrats in Scotts Bluff County, according to County Chair Marci Docekal.

