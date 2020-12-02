Nebraska governor to recognize Veteran Hiring and 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award Winners

LINCOLN - On Thursday, Dec. 3, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will be congratulating Nebraska-based companies Berry Law, ALLO Communications, Persevus, and Executive Airborne Solutions for earning Medallions from the Department of Labor HIRE Vets program. A small ceremony will be held at the Nebraska State Capitol to award the medallions and recognize Nebraska companies that make a concerted effort to employ and attract Veterans.
The HIRE Vets award is the only federal employment award that recognizes business efforts to successfully recruit, hire and retain Veterans in the workplace. This is the third year that the award has been presented.
Four Nebraska businesses were awarded with the HIRE Vets award this year. Berry Law and Persevus were awarded with Platinum Medallions while ALLO and Executive Airborne Solutions were awarded with Gold Medallions. The Medallions are based on metrics for Veteran hiring and retention based on the size of the business, along with company efforts to integrate and mentor Veterans.
ALLO has developed a world-class regional network to expand business opportunities, create jobs, and improve quality of life for customers across all of their GIG communities. They take pride in hiring Veterans and plan to continue their efforts to recruit and support Veteran career paths at ALLO, according to a press release from the company.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of four companies headquartered in Nebraska to receive the award. ALLO is dedicated to hiring veterans as they bring dedication and knowledge to our customers and company. If you are a veteran looking for your next mission and wanting to make a difference in your community, please check out our open positions. We are growing and looking to add you to our team,” Todd Heyne, Navy Captain (Ret.) and ALLO director, said.
