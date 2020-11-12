New film premieres at SkyView Drive-In

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In will be screening three films this weekend, with one of them being “Honest Thief,” a new release to hit theaters.
The weekend of films beings with “The Untouchables,” starring the late Sir Thomas Sean Connery, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13. The rated R film follows prohibition agent Eliot Ness as he attempts to take down Al Capone and his crime empire built through bootleg alcohol. Ness recruits an elite group of lawmen to help him after widespread corruption in Chicago keeps him from bringing Capone to justice.
A special early showing of “Toy Story” will take place at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. The film follows cowboy doll Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) and new frenemy Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen), a spaceman action figure. They get lost on their way to their owner’s new home and have to find a way to work together to escape from a maladjusted neighbor boy.
The weekend wraps up with the new film “Honest Thief” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. In this PG-13 movie, a professional bank robber agrees to return all the money he stole in exchange for a reduced sentence. Then two FBI agents set him up for murder. He must now go on the run to clear his name and bring the agents two justice.
Gates will open approximately 45 minutes before each screening. The first two films will be at retro movie price, which is $3 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards (with a maximum cost of $10 per car) and $5 per person for non-members (with a maximum cost of $15 per car).
“Honest Thief” will have the new movie price of $4 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards and $7 per person for non-members. There is no car load pricing.
To honor veterans, the Midwest SkyView Drive-In concessions will be offering a free small bag of popcorn to all veterans who attend a movie this weekend.
The concessions will also have hot items including hot dogs, pizza, nachos and pretzels. It will also be adding hot chocolate and apple cider to its offerings. You can order from the concessions online or walk up to the window. Carhop/carside delivery service has been discontinued for the winter season.
While the Midwest SkyView Drive-in Theater discourages patrons from bringing outside food in, it is not entirely prohibited. If food is brought in, they encourage a $5 donation made to the “High Five Club,” to help cover the expenses of running the outdoor theater, maintaining the Midwest Theater building and supporting the theater’s work in the community. No coolers or alcohol are allowed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!