New film premieres at SkyView Drive-In

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In will be screening three films this weekend, with one of them being “Honest Thief,” a new release to hit theaters.

The weekend of films beings with “The Untouchables,” starring the late Sir Thomas Sean Connery, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13. The rated R film follows prohibition agent Eliot Ness as he attempts to take down Al Capone and his crime empire built through bootleg alcohol. Ness recruits an elite group of lawmen to help him after widespread corruption in Chicago keeps him from bringing Capone to justice.

A special early showing of “Toy Story” will take place at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. The film follows cowboy doll Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) and new frenemy Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen), a spaceman action figure. They get lost on their way to their owner’s new home and have to find a way to work together to escape from a maladjusted neighbor boy.

The weekend wraps up with the new film “Honest Thief” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. In this PG-13 movie, a professional bank robber agrees to return all the money he stole in exchange for a reduced sentence. Then two FBI agents set him up for murder. He must now go on the run to clear his name and bring the agents two justice.