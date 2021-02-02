New movie 'The Little Things' coming to SkyView this weekend

SCOTTSBLUFF — Academy Award winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jarred Leto will be taking the big screen at the Midwest SkyView Drive-in this weekend in the new film “The Little Things.”

This R-rated movie follows Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon and Sgt. Jim Baxter as they search for a serial killer terrorizing Los Angeles. According to a synopsis of the story, as they track the culprit, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

The film will show on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m., Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. The gate will open 45 minutes prior to each screening.

Cost for entry is $4 per person for ages 12 and under and for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards. It costs $7 for non-members.

Patrons are also invited to purchase a 2021 Refillable Popcorn Bucket. It’s “Wonder Woman 1984” themed and includes a lid. The initial purchase price is $12 for non-members/$10 for members. The bucket will be refillable at the Midwest Theater & the Midwest SkyView Drive-In through Dec. 31, 2021, for just $3.

