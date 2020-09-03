New providers welcomed to Regional West

SCOTTSBLUFF ― Regional West is pleased to welcome three new providers to its family of clinics, as well as a resident from the University of Nebraska Medical Center Family Medicine Rural Training Track.

Jason James, DO, sees patients at Regional West Medical Center as part of the Regional West Physicians Clinic-Hospitalist Service. Regional West’s primary care providers and specialists have the option of partnering with hospitalists, who specialize in the care of hospitalized patients, to manage their adult patients’ medical care during a hospital stay. Dr. James earned a medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, Harrogate, Tennessee, and is board eligible in Internal Medicine.

Matthew Miller, MD, sees patients at Regional West Physicians Clinic-Ear, Nose and Throat, Head and Neck Surgery. The clinic provides quality, patient-centered ear, nose, and throat care for all ages, including sinus infection, ear infection, snoring, and tonsillitis. Dr. Miller earned a medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine, Denver, and completed otolaryngology, head and neck surgery residency training at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is board eligible in Otolaryngology.

Anastasia Burke, MD, is a family practice resident through the University of Nebraska Medical Center Family Medicine Rural Training Track, Scottsbluff. Dr. Burke earned a medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha. As part of the Family Medicine Residency program, Regional West Medical Center partners with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, to provide a two-year family medicine residency program in Scottsbluff.