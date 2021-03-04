‘Nomadland’ again showing at Midwest

Another encore showing of the Golden Globe winning film “Nomadland” will take to theMidwest Theater screen this weekend alongside Disney’s latest film “Raya and the Last Dragon,” which will show at the drive-in.

Containing a few Scottsbluff location appearances and a local cast of about 30 people, “Nomadland” follows Fern (Frances McDormand) as she travels the American West as a modern-day nomad following an economic collapse in a rural Nevada town.

In the new animated film from Disney, it is up to a lone warrior to find the last dragon left in the fantasy world of Kumandra after monsters called Druuns practically destroy the entire species.

Showtimes for “Raya and the Last Dragon” are Friday, March 5, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 7, at 6:30 p.m. — all at the Midwest Skyview Drive-In Theater. “Nomadland” will screen on Sunday, March 7, at 1:30 p.m. at the Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.

Tickets cost $4 per member or student under the age of 12 and $7 for non-members over the age of 12. Tickets can be purchased at the door upon arrival, and doors will open 45 minutes prior to each show.

Panhandle Public Health District has approved the limited reopening of the Midwest Theater with 125 tickets for the screening of “Nomadland.”

