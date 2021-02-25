‘Nomadland’ to holdover at multiple locations

Golden Globe Nominee film “Nomadland” will holdover and show at the Midwest Theater & the Midwest SkyView Drive-In Feb. 26-28.

“Nomadland,” is an award-winning film that contains a few Scottsbluff location appearances and a local cast of about 30 people. The film follows Fern (Frances McDormand) as she travels the American West as a modern-day nomad following an economic collapse in a rural Nevada town.

Showtimes for the film will be Friday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Midwest Theater; Saturday, Feb. 27, at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Midwest SkyView Drive-In; and Sunday, Feb. 28, at 1:30 p.m. at Midwest Theater.

Tickets cost $4 per member or student under the age of 12 and $7 for non-members over the age of 12. Tickets can be purchased at the door upon arrival, and doors will open 45 minutes prior to each show.

Panhandle Public Health District has approved the limited reopening of the Midwest Theater with 125 tickets per screening as well as additional operational changes to go above the current public health requirements.

The Midwest Theater worked with the Panhandle Public Health District to develop guidelines everyone will need to follow to care for our community while attending events at the Midwest Theater: