The North Platte Natural Resources District is canceling the Water Resources Committee meeting that was scheduled to occur on Friday, Oct. 30.

This public meeting was noticed in the Scottsbluff Star-Herald on Oct. 23. The board and staff will be working to reschedule later in the month of November.

If there are any questions about this meeting, please call the North Platte NRD at 308-632-2749.

