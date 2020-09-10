North Platte NRD to continue with no greenhouse tours

SCOTTSBLUFF - Due to COVID concerns, the North Platte NRD Greenhouse will not be available for public tours until next April. Public is welcome to peruse the Greener Gardens Greenhouse or the North Platte NRD Facebook pages for updates on the greenhouse operations, educational information and online seasonal tours and updates.

Produce donations have continued through the summer with a total of 700 pounds being donated to a local food pantry. The cumulative total donated to date is 2,400 pounds. NRD staff want to encourage the public to donate to our local food pantries during this pandemic as the need is increasing during this time.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form