Officials announce tentative plans for in-person classes for spring 2021 semester

TORRINGTON — Officials at Eastern Wyoming College have made tentative plans for the spring 2021 semester which will begin on Jan. 19, 2021. The College evaluated state and county trends and trajectories, public health orders, state and county transmission and infection rates, local hospital capacity, cases reported on campus by students and employees and community information from local governments and schools to determine re-opening plans.

Based on this data, the academic semester will begin as scheduled and planned for all courses or in-person course delivery. If a student registered for an online delivery course, it will be delivered online. If a student registered for an in-person course, it will be delivered in-person.

Conditions across campus will be re-evaluated every two weeks utilizing the data sources mentioned above.