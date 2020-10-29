Oregon Trail Community Foundation awards $5,000 to Ducks unlimited

BRIDGEPORT - The Oregon Trail Community Foundation has awarded Ducks Unlimited a $5,000 grant to expand public access on the Frey Wetland Complex in Nebraska.

The grant moves DU close to acquiring 198 acres of critical wetland habitat, in order to maintain public access to one of western Nebraska’s biggest wetland complexes for all to enjoy.

“In a landscape that is nearly all privately owned, we believe it is important to have quality outdoor places open for the general public, both residents and tourists,” said Tom Peterson, regional biologist with Ducks Unlimited. “The Frey Wetland Complex will provide recreation for residents and generate tourism to the area for years to come.”

At 702 acres, the Bridgeport-area wetland complex is one of the largest open-use tracts in western Nebraska and is likely the most heavily used by water birds throughout the year. The Platte River Basin Environments, Inc. (PRBE) owns most of the complex. Wetlands America Trust, Inc. (WAT), a land trust affiliated with DU, owns the 198-acre tract as part of its Revolving Land Program. Because the program does not permit long-term ownership of property, DU and partners are raising funds to purchase the tract and transfer ownership to PRBE to be permanently protected as public lands.