Panhandle Business & Employer Safety & Wellness Virtual Conference slated for Sept. 30

Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council announces it will have an exciting speaker line-up for this year’s virtual conference on Sept. 30.

This year’s speaker will be Ana Martos, director of operations at Reality-Based Leadership, who will be sharing a message of healing, Finding Peace, Happiness, and Greatness in Transformative Times.

In the midst of extreme challenges and disruption, peace, happiness, or greatness quickly start to seem like an impossibility. As humans, we quickly fall prey to the belief that we can’t succeed in circumstances like these and many buy into the belief that our new normal is one of stress, anxiety, conflict, and suffering. We throttle down to settle for just “getting through” and surviving until things get back to the way things were before. This natural default we have as part of our human condition, over-time, can compile the negative experiences set us up for choices and behaviors that can contribute to devastating chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and some types of cancer.

The conference will be held 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Also, during the conference, PPHD will honor recipients of the Governor’s Wellness Award and a surprise recipient of the Leading Light Award along with some exciting incentives for participating too.

Additional speakers will be on worker’s comp, recovery-friendly worksites, and nutrition and mental health. Space is limited to the first 1,000 registrants. There’s no cost to attend this virtual conference for anyone in the Panhandle region. If you reside outside of this area, you will be charged $25 for participating. Register at www.pphd.org/pwwc.html.

